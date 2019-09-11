Evolving Cannabis Cultivation Smart Farming Technology Producing Better Strains

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent advances in marijuana technology have changed the industry. From cultivation to consumption, technology is improving the end product and using new farming techniques to produce better strains. A recent article on the cannabis industry's evolution said: "The cannabis industry is on a tremendous upswing, with numbers expected to reach $31.4 billion by the year 2021 (this according to Grand View Research, a cannabis market research firm). One of the factors that is pushing the industry ever upwards is a surge in marijuana technology that's helping produce better crops, ensure the highest safety standards, connect consumers and cannabis businesses, and provide a variety of new options for consumption." Active companies in the industry making moves to ready that include: OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR), The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCQB: BOSQF) (CSE: BOSS), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN).

They continued saying: "The world of cannabis technology is fast-paced and ever-changing. As with all the other fields in the agriculture industry, cannabis cultivation has benefitted from the evolution of marijuana technology over the years. Marijuana growers are constantly finding new ways to grow more robust crops in less space and with less labor required."

GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE:GSTR) BREAKING NEWS: GreenStar Biosciences, a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management and other support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received positive results from an initial cultivation test involving the growth of approximately 2,500 plants using the proprietary patent-pending grow and cultivation technology of Progressive Herbs Inc. ("Progressive"). As previously announced, Capri PHGS LLC ("Capri"), a 50/50 joint venture between the Company and Progressive, holds the exclusive license to utilize Progressive's proprietary cultivation technology. The Company also received results from independent laboratory testing on the three strains used in the initial cultivation test, which demonstrated total cannabinoid percentages between 22.85% to 32.54%, depending on the strain tested.

Seeds from three different proprietary (by agreement) strains were planted inside a 200-square-foot room at Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc.'s warehouse facilities in Washington State. The results of this initial cultivation test appear to validate several efficiencies and advantages of the proprietary cultivation technology compared to traditional greenhouse operations:

1) High total cannabinoid levels:

Higher than normal total cannabinoid percentages of three strains tested (22.85%, 30.61% and 32.54% (compared to industry averages of between approximately 15-23% for similar strains).

No use of pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.

Free of heavy metals and contaminants.

2) Lower operational costs::

Room used for the initial cultivation test was readied for seed planting in two weeks, using "off-the-shelf" environmental control products.

Preliminary evidence that plants can be grown in a sub-optimal space with minimal, low-cost equipment.

Lower electricity costs (initial testing showed production of approximately 3 grams per watt used compared to industry average of 1-1.5 grams per watt).

3) Faster harvest time:

All plants were harvested in approximately 72 days, allowing for up to five harvest cycles per year (compared to an average of three to four per year for a traditional indoor grow operation).

Independent laboratory testing on random flower samples of the harvested plants was conducted by Praxis Laboratory ("Praxis"), an accredited Washington State testing facility. Read the results and this entire release at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gstr/

Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCQB: BOSQF) (CSE: BOSS) has licensed its patent-pending proprietary technology for extracting key chemical compounds from hemp to its wholly owned subsidiary Yield Botanicals to establish a CBD (cannabidiol) extraction business in the United States.

Yield Botanicals is well positioned to capitalize on substantial growth in the CBD market. Its licensed patent-pending technology shows early promise of significantly increasing the yield of valuable chemical compounds per kilogram of hemp root input during the extraction process, as tested by an independent lab. Yield Botanicals intends to use the same technology as part of the CBD extraction process to increase the yield of CBD from hemp. It also intends to conduct research and development using the technology to create a water-soluble CBD for beverages and to create a CBD nano-emulsion to enhance transdermal bioavailability of topical products. Yield Botanicals also intends to conduct further research regarding a non-toxic plant-based surfactant it has identified to enable creation of clean CBD products.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.'s (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE) 7Acres has launched a proprietary strain: Jack Haze. As 7Acres' first sativa-dominant strain, Jack Haze delivers high tetrahydrocannabinol content with a terpinolene forward profile. Jack Haze is one of the few cultivars available with this dominant cannabis terpene, delivering a complex aroma with notes of citrus, pine and warm spice. True to its scent, Jack Haze offers a crisp, zesty, evergreen flavour. In October, 2018, 7Acres went to market with four core stains that were selected for their strong sensory characteristics. As it develops new genetics in house, 7Acres continues to prioritize subjective quality.

"Jack Haze's novel name pays homage to the well-known Jack Herer strain. This cultivar's expression possesses a unique haze profile with a classic, sweet sativa smell and strong visual appeal," commented John Fowler, chief advocacy officer and founder. "As we develop and introduce unique strains, we further differentiate 7Acres' high-end flower offering and continue to achieve premium pricing across Canada."

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) has received Health Canada's approval for the licensing of 17 additional cultivation rooms under the Cannabis Regulations. The new cultivation rooms represent approximately 15,000 kilograms/year of increased target production capacity. These are the first 17 rooms licensed within the company's phase 4B expansion and now bring the company's Moncton facility to annualized licensed capacity to a target of 76,000 kg.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN) announces expiration of HSR waiting period for proposed acquisition of Pharmacann. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, has expired with respect to Medmen Enterprises Inc.'s proposed acquisition of PharmaCann LLC. The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one condition needed to close the transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Today marks a monumental day for the cannabis industry," said Adam Bierman, Medmen co-founder and chief executive officer. "We hope this will pave the way for other companies in what has become a highly acquisitive and dynamic industry."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by GreenStar Biosciences Corp. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

