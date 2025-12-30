BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the evolving cities:

Evolving cities make all dwellers feel involved

What is a city?

Who builds a city, and for whom is it developed?

Can a city evolve?

Urban renewal includes renovation of existing buildings

Guilin City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region•Sugar Factory Turned into Resort Hotel

A "retired" state-owned sugar factory, by keeping what can be preserved and using what can be used, has undergone a remarkable transformation from an industrial relic into a modern hotel. The restoration has revitalized the old building while maintaining its original character.

Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province•Office Building Turned into Children Entertainment Hub

As the exterior of the building has been rejuvenated, internal operations must also keep pace -- this includes reforming management mechanisms and innovating business models. The renewal of urban architecture is inspiring residents to envision a promising future.

upgrading of old residential communities

Jiangbei District, Chongqing Municipality•Old Residential Community Turned into Livable Region

Xuhui District, Shanghai Municipality•Old Residential Community Turned into Livable Region

Neighborhoods serve as both homes for citizens and the "cells" of the city. Clean and tidy hallways, the elimination of electrical hazards -- these seemingly minor changes contribute significantly to residents' overall happiness.

development of communities with sound service facilities

Changning District, Shanghai Municipality•Jiangsulu Community

Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province•Mingzhu Community

From summer evening gatherings to community meetings in alleys, and from story shops to rooftop farms, the multifunctional community is a pleasant environment suitable for the elderly, children, and young people alike.

revitalization of old districts

Guiyang City, Guizhou Province•Taipinglu Block

The city's mother river, long obscured, has left a sense of loss among residents. Now resurfacing, the banks still feature old walls, streets, and alleys, yet they intersect with elements of traditional culture, anime, and punk, creating a harmonious urban symphony of old and new.

Weihai City, Shandong Province•Torch Eighth Street

Relying on natural forms, ecological beauty, and architectural uniqueness, the revamped Torch Eighth Street has gained widespread popularity online. The key to its sustained vitality lies in sophisticated operations and new business models, transforming fleeting internet fame into lasting appeal.

enhancement of urban functions

Chengdu City, Sichuan Province•Utilization of "Leftover Space"

In every space, there is the potential for stopping by; where stopping by is possible, interaction can occur; and in places with interaction, benefits can be generated. The so-called "leftover space" in cities is, in fact, a genuine untapped gold mine for urban functionality utilization.

Jinan City, Shandong Province• Smart Parking Project at Shuntai Plaza

Parking difficulties represents a significant challenge to urban functionality. At Shuntai Plaza in Jinan, a vertical complex that integrates parking, sports, and commerce has been constructed to maximize the utility of limited land.

improvement of urban infrastructure

Yuzhong District, Chongqing Municipality•The Underground Ring Road around the Monument to the People's Liberation

Shanghai Municipality•Inner Ring Elevated Road Facilities

Shantou City, Guangdong Province•Pressure-Boosting Renovation of Downtown Water Supply System

Infrastructure sustains the functioning of urban life. Upgrades, whether a large project like a bridge or road, or smaller improvements such as a water pipe or pump, inject vitality and assurance into city living.

urban ecological restoration

Jinan City, Shandong Province•Restoration of Urban Ecological Landscape

After construction waste hills were turned into a green network, the landscape is revealed, restoring nature for public enjoyment and sharing the city's scenic beauty.

Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province•Renovation of Riverside Park

When spring approaches, head to the riverside for a romantic cherry blossom run!

Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province•Haizhu Wetland

In small watersheds, diverse habitats thrive. This area is a paradise for birds, fish, and insects, serving as the city's green ecological living room.

preservation of historical and cultural heritage

Xicheng District, Beijing Municipality•Guanyinsi Block along Dashilan Street

The contemporary courtyard is large but not cluttered, with various functions coexisting within it. It aims to restore traditional aesthetics and optimize spatial quality as well as to address facility shortcomings and enhance safety resilience.

Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province•Historical and Cultural Block along Yihe Road

History serves as the "path traveled" for a city. By renewing through preservation, weaving culture into its fabric, centering on industry, and using space as a medium, cities are poised to advance into the future with historical depth.

Develop cities of the people, for the people, and by the people.

What does a people-oriented city look like, and how is it built?

These cities are characterized by innovation, livability, beauty, resilience, civility, and intelligence.

The city is an organic entity.

As it evolves, its development will also pick up pace.

