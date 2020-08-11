Evolving Concept of Operations (CONOPs) Within the Global Safe City Industry, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city's continued journey to progressing its municipality to a global smart city designation, a key tenet of Smart Cities is the establishment of SmartSafe City programs that can help centralize disaster response and public safety monitoring and response, and better coordinate public safety initiatives and goals.Many cities or law enforcement agencies have launched similar programs on a smaller scale or in limited neighborhoods within a city; however, the ability to scale these programs to serve broader public safety goals has continued to be a major challenge for cities both in the immediate and long terms.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950896/?utm_source=PRN



Cities struggle with scalability due to impacted program funding, outdated technologies, or a combination of both factors, which only continue to hinder a city's progress in adopting broader initiatives. The success of many SmartSafe City programs also hinges on a delicate balance between technology products in use for public safety activities, strict processes in place to maintain ongoing operations or respond to and report detected events and threats, and the policies put in place regarding threat or incident reporting, data privacy, and compliance.



Due to the significant differences in operational structure, political landscapes, digitalization progress, and public willingness to allow more robust public safety activities, cities are finding that a tailored approach to their concept of operations for SmartSafe City programs is the only way to come up with a solution that can work for them.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950896/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

