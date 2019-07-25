Evolving Parenting Preferences and Capacity to Spend Drives Baby Care Products Market, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Transparency Market Research, the global baby care products market is projected to grow with a steady CAGR of 5.0% over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2016. With this rate, the baby care products market is projected to reach an overall valuation worth US$109.13 Bn by the end of 2026.

The overall demand in the global baby care products market has been on the rise due to the evolving parenting propensities and preferences. Baby care products have a broad range of both specialized and generic products that help in raising and grooming infant children. The players in the baby care products market are producing utility-driven and unique products so as to lure more consumers in buying them. Since such products form a very niche customer segment, the players in the market are expected to bank on data analytics and targeted marketing. The vendor landscape has shown enough promise that may lead to the entry of several new players in the coming years.

Customer Feedback is Imperative to Product Development

Primarily, product innovation and aesthetics form the fundamental principles of success of the players in the global baby care products market. Precisely because of this reason the leading players in the market have heavily engaged the practices of research and development so as to bring attractive products. In addition to this, these leading companies are also heavily relying on feedback from customers so that they can accurately determine the large-scale demand and cater to it.

A good example of product innovation in the baby care products market based on consumer feedback is the recent launch of Special Deliver™ diapers by Huggies®. Huggies® is one of the most recognized brands of Kimberly Clark. The brand claims that the new diaper, launched in July 2019, is made from the softest plant-based materials and is specifically designed to offer the best care to a baby's bottom without causing any harm. The diapers are designed with high-end skin comfort and have a full-proof leak protection that parents can blindly bank on to keep the baby's skin safe and healthy.

Some of the other key names in the global baby care products market include names such as Unilever Plc., Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble Company among others.

Leading Players Focus on Creating Sustainable Brand Loyalty

There are several factors that are positively influencing the growth of the global baby care products market. One of the key driving factors is the most obvious one, the increasing demand for high-quality baby care products. This demand is only expected to grow in the coming years and thus will help boost the market.

Key players are attempting to build sustainable brand loyalties, are partnering with local organizers to conduct parenting workshops. These workshops aim at giving guidance and advice towards healthy grooming of infants along with the marketing of their products. These players are also conducting online seminars to promote their services and products. The increasing propensity of the people to spend more on raising and grooming their infants is also responsible for boosting the growth of the global baby care products market. Furthermore, with the introduction of customized baby care products, the market has seen considerable growth in recent years. Products such as special care bathing soaps and shampoos for babies are a good example of customized products that are gaining popularity.

The review is based on TMR's report titled, "Baby Care Products Market (Product Type - Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries (Baby Skin Care Products (Baby Massage Oil, Baby Lotions, Creams/Moisturizers, Talcum Powder), Baby Hair Care Products (Baby Shampoo and Conditioner, Hair Oil), Baby Bath Products( Soaps, Bubble Bath/Shower Gel), Diapers ( Cloth, Waterproof Nappy/ Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy), Others (Wipes and Fragrances)), Baby Safety and Convenience Products (Baby Car Seats, Baby Strollers), Bab Food, Baby Formula; Distribution Channel - Online Channel, Offline Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores, Independent Retail Stores)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."

The global Baby Care Products Market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries

Baby Skin Care Products



Baby Massage Oil





Baby Lotions





Creams/Moisturizers





Talcum Powder



Baby Hair Care Products



Baby Shampoo & Conditioner





Hair Oil



Baby Bath Products



Soaps





Bubble Bath/Shower Gel



Diapers



Cloth





Waterproof Nappy/ Disposable Diapers





Training Nappy



Others (Wipes and Fragrances)

Baby Safety and Convenience Products

Baby Car Seats



Baby Strollers



Others ( Baby Gates )

) Baby Food/Formula

Bab Food



Baby

Formula

Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Specialty Stores



Drug Stores



Independent Retail Stores

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



The U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

