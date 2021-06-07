Evolving Solutions Accelerates Growth To Support Clients In New Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Solutions, a leading technology solutions provider, announces investments in talent acquisition to expand into new markets to accelerate growth. The company is also expanding its focus on the State, Local, Education (SLED) sector and continuing to expand its modern networking practice. The key hires help the organization provide more comprehensive technology solutions to serve additional clients.

The following recent key hires include:

The new team members come with a depth of experience across hybrid cloud, services, modern networking, and business transformation from companies such as IBM, HPE, NetApp, Veeam, and Cisco. In addition to the sales talent, the organization has added numerous technical subject matter experts to the team over the last year to support these new markets.

"As we reflect on the past 25 years, the talent we have and our understanding of how to serve clients drives our organization and has been key to our success," states Bo Gebbie, vice president of Evolving Solutions. "By bringing on talent specific to new markets, we can meld the Evolving Solutions values with those who know the market to become an advocate and partner to even more clients. Green Bay, St. Louis, and Atlanta are large cities, but relationships still drive the technology landscape. People do business with people they know and trust."

With the increase in demand for digital transformation, including containerization of workloads and cloud orchestration and automation, the organization intends to align the client's business goals in these new areas to the Evolving Solutions technical team's capabilities to enable those objectives. The growth comes with an understanding of how the critical nuances, especially within sectors like SLED, are essential, and it requires a different go-to-market plan than the public sector.

"I came to Evolving Solutions because their client-centric values aligned with mine. I appreciate the company's focus on partnerships that enable transformational technologies," said Michael Zanter, account executive for Evolving Solutions in St. Louis, Missouri. "I look forward to helping clients address the complications of their changing business models and technology architecture to make strategic changes. These changes will help be a true driver of business growth, not just provide an IT success."

