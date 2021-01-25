Evolving Solutions Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Solutions, a leading hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and application services provider, celebrates its 25th year in business. The organization helps clients modernize their most critical technology investments to enable business transformation. Clients include global enterprises in healthcare, medtech, and consumer brands, with many relationships lasting over 15 years.

(PRNewsfoto/Evolving Solutions)

"We formed the organization to fill a need for strong technical expertise as a way to differentiate. That need has resonated, and we kept the emphasis on the technical prowess," says Jaime Gmach, chief executive officer of Evolving Solutions. "I began my career on the technology side of the house. I knew with that background, combined with my business acumen and the addition of unique elements of innovation, I could improve on an already successful model."

Gmach has kept that emphasis on technical expertise, relationships, and community. The on-premises innovation center and integration lab at the headquarters remain unique to the industry. The headquarters is located in Hamel, MN, with team members in Omaha, Scottsdale, San Antonio, and Boston. Top talent has remained, and the team has grown by 40 % in the past two years.

Jim Pross, senior solution architect at Evolving Solutions, reflects on his 21 years with the company. "I am constantly being educated and challenged. I still know I am empowered to support the clients how I see fit, and the culture created is one of integrity. We do it right every time," Pross says. "We take a holistic approach to the client's tech stack with the ability to see beyond today's needs.

Over the past 25 years, key milestones have attributed to growth. Strengthened vendor partnerships, including achieving IBM Platinum, Red Hat Apex, and HPE Platinum designations, brought new offerings. The organization implemented the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS) in 2017 and the Business Evaluation Approach (BEA) to add accountability and fuel innovation. Most importantly, the organization established core values to help navigate decision-making, hire the right people, and empower the team to do the right thing.

"The tech industry is on an unprecedented and exciting trajectory. Our longevity in business can help other organizations take a proactive approach to industry changes," concludes Gmach. "We are set up for success for the next 25 years and will continue to make investments in the latest technologies and talent. In the end, it is the success of our team that will prevail. We cannot achieve maximum results without a relentless commitment to cultivating strong client and employee loyalty."

About Evolving Solutions

Evolving Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical applications and infrastructure to support business transformation. Our business is client-centric consulting and delivery of technical solutions to enable modern operations in a hybrid cloud world.

Evolving Solutions has deep partner relationships with IBM, HPE, Cisco, AppDynamics, Dynatrace, NetApp, Nutanix, Azure, Red Hat, AWS, and over 70 other vendors that help us deliver exceptional results to service our clients' technology needs. Learn more at www.evolvingsol.com.

