Evolving Solutions Expands Networking Practice With Nationally Recognized Talent

MINNEAPOLIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Solutions is excited to announce the expansion of its modern networking practice to provide clients with comprehensive solutions for their entire technology stack. To further this expansion, Evolving Solutions welcomes new team members Tony Peters, networking practice director; Matt Erickson, senior network architect; Julian McRoy, senior network architect; and Andrew Plas, delivery architect—all of whom have deep expertise in containers, application and cloud architectures, core routing and switching, end-user networking, identity management, secure access and more.

"It's been a real luxury to be able to hand select highly skilled technical talent to further expand our networking practice," said Michael Downs, chief technology officer, Evolving Solutions. "This has allowed us to staff for the needs of our clients so that we can provide a comprehensive solution for both modern and existing networking challenges."

The expanded practice will be led by Peters, who has 21 years of networking experience, most recently at Cisco. "Tony has really been a leader in the networking space for many years and we are thrilled to have him be part of Evolving Solutions," Downs added.

The expanded focus on networking will integrate with Evolving Solutions' other core practice areas—orchestration and automation, security, and enterprise monitoring and analytics—to provide clients with comprehensive solutions for their entire stack.

"We have always been great at infrastructure and have made big investments in emerging technologies over the past several years. We look forward to continuing to help clients modernize their core operations, while assisting them with their digital transformation objectives," Downs said.

To learn more about Evolving Solutions' vision for the expanded networking practice, watch this video or read this blog post.

