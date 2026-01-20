EvolvOptic Selected to Provide Prototype Mirror Components for NSF OPAL Development

EvolvOptic has been selected to fabricate prototype lightweight mirror components for evaluation by the University of Rochester's Laboratory for Laser Energetics as part of early-stage development supporting NSF OPAL. The work supports research into manufacturable, large-aperture mirror technologies for next-generation, ultra-high-intensity laser systems.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolvOptic has been selected to fabricate prototype lightweight mirror components for evaluation by the University of Rochester's Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) as part of early-stage development supporting NSF OPAL, a planned laser facility with two 25-petawatt beamlines enabling frontier research in ultrafast and ultrahigh-intensity physics.

The NSF OPAL facility aims to deliver state-of-the-art laser capabilities for research spanning particle acceleration, quantum electrodynamics, laboratory astrophysics, and nuclear science. Hosted at LLE, NSF OPAL reinforces Rochester's long-standing role in advancing laser and optics research.

EvolvOptic will supply small-scale mirror "coupon" prototypes designed to test manufacturable lightweighting approaches suitable for large-aperture, high-performance optical systems. The prototypes will support LLE assessments of fabrication pathways and engineering considerations relevant to future mirror procurement.

"We are pleased to contribute prototype components that support NSF OPAL's development," said Dr. Ted Mooney, President of EvolvOptic. "This work aligns with our strategy to expand domestic capability in large lightweight mirror technologies and reflects encouraging momentum for our growth in Rochester."

EvolvOptic's role reflects the region's expanding industrial base in laser and optics technology. Rochester's supply chain, research institutions, and workforce development programs contribute to ongoing national initiatives — including the STELLAR concept under evaluation by NSF — aimed at strengthening U.S. capacity in science, manufacturing, and innovation.

"Our partnering with EvolvOptic represents a key element of a program to develop and demonstrate pathways to produce manufacturable and cost-effective large-format, laser mirrors needed for NSF OPAL," said [Jon Zuegel, Laser & Materials Technology Division Director and Distinguished Scientist, Laboratory for Laser Energetics].

"Momentum like this illustrates why the Greater Rochester, NY region's world-renowned, fully integrated optics, photonics, imaging, and laser technology ecosystem is well positioned to support major national initiatives such as a U.S. National Science Foundation Engine that focuses on advancing laser technologies," said Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise.

About EvolvOptic

EvolvOptic is a Rochester-based provider of precision optical blanks and emerging large-aperture mirror technologies for scientific, aerospace, and defense applications. The company specializes in lightweighting, shaping, bonding, and metrology practices that support scalable mirror manufacturing.

About the Laboratory for Laser Energetics

The Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester conducts research in high-energy-density physics, laser and optical technology, and inertial confinement fusion. LLE operates national research facilities, including large-scale laser systems used by scientists from across the country.

About NSF OPAL

NSF OPAL (Optical Parametric Amplifier Line) is a mid-scale research infrastructure project funded by the National Science Foundation. The project seeks to provide multi-petawatt laser capability for frontier research in particle acceleration, quantum electrodynamics, laboratory astrophysics, and high-energy physics.

