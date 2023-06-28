Evommune Adds Additional Investment In Series B Financing And Bolsters Leadership Team

Dr. J. Mark Jackson joins Company as Vice President, Clinical Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing new ways to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced the closing of an additional $7.5 million to its Series B financing from new investor Verition Fund Management, bringing the total raised in the Series B round to $57.5 million. The company previously announced the closing of the initial $50 million in April 2023. In addition, the company also announced the appointment of J. Mark Jackson, MD, as Vice President, Clinical Development. 

"As we continue to execute on our strategic plan and the development of our pipeline, we are excited to have Verition join our outstanding investor syndicate. We are also very pleased Dr. Jackson is joining our organization in a key clinical leadership position. His role will be to help direct our clinical programs, and to establish and maintain collaborative relationships with external stakeholders, including key opinion leaders, medical experts, regulatory agencies, and clinical trial investigators," said Luis Peña, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evommune.

Dr. Jackson joins Evommune from his position as a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Louisville. Besides his academic appointment, he also previously served as an advisor to multiple pharmaceutical companies including Abbvie, Amgen, Arcutis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dermavant, Galderma, Janssen, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, UCB, and held a leadership role in a clinical practice with Forefront Dermatology. He has been involved in clinical research for over 25 years, with a focus on early drug development. Dr. Jackson has authored over 50 articles in peer reviewed publications as well as chapters in numerous well-known dermatology textbooks. He has lectured nationally and internationally on topics involving lupus, neutrophilic disorders, psoriasis, eczema, acne, systemic therapies for dermatologic diseases, drug reactions, and advanced dermatologic disorders. He serves as an editor for JAMA Dermatology, and the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, and served as President of the American Acne and Rosacea Society from 2019 to 2021. Dr. Jackson received his undergraduate degree from Baylor University and his medical degree from Texas A&M College of Medicine.

About Evommune, Inc. 
Evommune, Inc. is a private R&D company creating game-changing science to treat inflammatory diseases. The company is evolving immunology through its unique human tissue-based approach to discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that address symptoms and halt progressive disease. Evommune was founded in 2020 by an industry-leading team of R&D experts and biotech company builders, and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit Evommune.com

Media Contact: 
Sheryl Seapy
949-903-4750
[email protected]

