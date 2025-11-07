Evommune Announces Closing of its Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc. ("Evommune"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 10,781,250 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,406,250 shares of common stock.

The gross proceeds to Evommune from the initial public offering before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were $172.5 million.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2025 under the symbol "EVMN."

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI, and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and became automatically effective on November 5, 2025 pursuant to Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases. The company's mission is to improve patients' daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that are a consequence of the limitations of existing therapies. To achieve this, Evommune is advancing a portfolio of differentiated product candidates that target key drivers of chronic inflammation.

