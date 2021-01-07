Evommune In-Licenses Three Development Programs Focused on Treating Inflammatory Conditions from Dermira, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation, today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dermira, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, to develop and commercialize three development programs for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. These investigational compounds include IRAK4/TrkA, a small molecule that broadly inhibits innate inflammation; RORγt, a small molecule addressing Th17 mediated inflammation; and MRGPRX2, a small molecule to treat chronic pruritus (itch).

"These three promising investigational programs expand Evommune's pipeline and position us for long-term growth as a research and development company," said Luis Peña, president and chief executive officer of Evommune. "As our leadership team was pivotal in the original development of these compounds at Dermira, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue their development and potentially help the many patients living with these debilitating diseases who are in dire need of new treatment options to improve their quality of life."

Financial terms of the agreement include an undisclosed upfront payment, potential future milestone payments per licensed compound to Dermira upon achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones as well as sales milestones and royalty payments.

About IRAK4/TrkA

IRAK4 plays a key role in innate immune responses and is critical for signaling through Toll-like and IL-1 family cytokine receptors. TrkA is the receptor for nerve growth factor, which can induce angiogenesis and vasodilation, as well as upregulation and heightened sensitivity of TRPV1 on nerves. The unique dual action of our IRAK4/TrkA small molecule inhibitor provides a novel approach for the treatment of a variety of inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, Behçet's disease, conjunctivitis, and papulopustular rosacea.

About RORγt

RORyt is the key transcription factor induced by IL-23 signaling, resulting in Th17 cell polarization and downstream production of IL-17 (and other Th17 associated cytokines). Both anti-IL-17 and anti-IL-23 biologics have demonstrated a profound effect in treating psoriasis; targeting RORyt might provide similar utility, but with a small molecule approach. Additional indications include graft-versus-host disease, lichen planus, rosacea, and inflammatory bowel disease.

About MRGPRX2

MRGPRX2 is a member of the MAS-related G-protein coupled receptor (MRGPR) family and has evolved to be an important target for neuroinflammation and itch. MRPGRX2 is expressed on both sensory neurons and mast cells and responds to a variety of itch-causing agents. Neurons and mast cells are in close proximity in the skin and directly interact with each other. Inhibiting MRGPRX2 signaling should reduce this neuro-inflammatory response and block itch-transmission at its source, thus providing immediate itch relief. Other itch treatments focus on targets in the brain and have proven to be slower acting and not without side effects. This novel investigational therapy has the potential to address itch associated with many underlying medical conditions.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune is a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation. The company is taking a tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of transformative medicines in inflammatory diseases. Evommune was founded in 2020 by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, California. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

