Evommune, Inc. (EVMN) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Evommune stock dropped approximately 38% after EVO756 missed its Phase 2b primary endpoint in chronic spontaneous urticaria, erasing millions in shareholder value in a single session.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc. (NYSE: EVMN) shareholders lost approximately 38% of their investment value on June 29, 2026, when the Company disclosed that its lead drug candidate EVO756 failed to meet the primary endpoint -- mean change in UAS7 at 12 weeks -- in its Phase 2b trial for moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). Investors who purchased EVMN shares and suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

EVO756 was Evommune's lead pipeline candidate. Prior to the June 29 disclosure, EVMN shares had traded above $22 per share as recently as the week of June 22, 2026. The single-session decline wiped out weeks of accumulated share value and marked the largest intraday percentage drop for the stock in 2026.

Evommune stated it would continue developing EVO756 in atopic dermatitis and migraine indications. However, the CSU indication represented the most advanced clinical milestone for the asset, and the Phase 2b failure removed the nearest potential regulatory catalyst from the Company's pipeline.

Shareholders who lost money on their EVMN investment may click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the EVMN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EVMN investigation?A: Investors who purchased EVMN stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did EVMN stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 38% after the Company disclosed that EVO756 failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b trial for chronic spontaneous urticaria. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Evommune made materially false or misleading statements regarding the clinical prospects and development status of EVO756. When the Phase 2b failure was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EVMN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my EVMN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EVMN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP