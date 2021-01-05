Evommune to Present at 2021 Virtual Dermatology Summit

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation, today announced that Luis Peña, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 8th Annual Dermatology Summit on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. PST/3:10 p.m. EST during the Entrepreneurial Company Showcase.

"I am excited to unveil Evommune's vision at this year's annual summit," said Mr. Peña. "Even though this year has brought unprecedented change and challenges, we have been able to accomplish all the goals that we set for 2020. We are looking forward to a successful and busy 2021. We are excited to advance our pipeline that includes various investigational treatments across a spectrum of chronic inflammatory conditions."

Only registered attendees of the Dermatology Summit will be able to view the presentation. For information on the program or to register, please visit: http://www.dermsummit.com/2021/ds/.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune is a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation. The company is taking a tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of transformative medicines in inflammatory diseases. Evommune was founded in 2020 by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

