Evommune to Present at the 2021 American College of Toxicology Annual Meeting and the Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Diseases

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation, today announced that Hans Hofland, senior vice president, research, will present at the 42nd Annual Meeting of the American College of Toxicology and the 5th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Diseases this week.

"I look forward to sharing our perspective on a variety of unique models we utilize at Evommune in our research of potential treatments for inflammatory diseases as well as strategies we are implementing to help de-risk clinical development," said Dr. Hofland. "I'm excited to discuss how we are using the skin to help us accelerate drug development, including the use of our novel screening platform approach to ensure we identify molecules that are differentiated and will have the best impact for patients."

2021 American College of Toxicology Annual Meeting

Session: Symposium – Dermal Toxicology in the Pharmaceutical Industry and Beyond: Current Applications, Development Strategies, and Regulatory Perspectives

Presentation Title: Overview of Models and Assays for Development of Dermal Compounds to Treat Local and Systemic Dermatologic Diseases

Date & Time: Wednesday November 17, 2021; 12:40-1:15 PM EST

Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Diseases

Session: Emerging Preclinical Candidates & Approaches

Presentation Title: De-Risking Strategies for the Development of Dermatological Products

Date & Time: Thursday, November 18, 2021; 2:30 PM EST

Only registered attendees of each conference will be able to view the presentations.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune is a private R&D company and innovation engine in chronic inflammation. The company is taking a tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of transformative medicines in inflammatory diseases. Evommune was founded in 2020 by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

