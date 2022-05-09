Evon Medics, LLC Has Been Awarded $2.8 Million Grant for the Development and Evaluation of its Mobile Health Platform for Remote Management of Substance Use Disorders

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business, Evon Medics, LLC today announced that it has been awarded a non-dilutive grant of $2.8 million for its SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) Fast-Track study for the development and evaluation of its mobile health platform for remote management of substance use disorders (SUD). This study is sponsored by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Management of SUD's mostly involve direct contact between patients and providers, but the precedence of COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the need for patient-centered remote management of SUD. While digital therapeutics and mobile health platforms provide avenues for remote management, our solution addresses the needs of communities of socially disadvantaged populations that lag in adoption of mobile platforms, due to inability to read, digital illiteracy, lack of access to smartphones, absence of reliable Wi-Fi or internet, and financial constraints," said Charles Nwaokobia, Chief Operating Officer at Evon Medics. "This solution also addresses the need for interventions for the management of cocaine and other stimulant use disorders that currently have no effective therapeutics."

"This additional non-dilutive funding is further validation of the Evon Medics competencies and capabilities in disrupting healthcare management and treatment in the neurotherapeutics and neurotechnology space. We have been awarded about $8 million in non-dilutive funding from various agencies to develop our solutions since 2018 and expect to end the year with over $10 million in total funding. We also have a pipeline of solutions in various stages of development that are equally innovative and disruptive. The major differentiator in our solutions is that they are non-invasive home-based treatments that do not cause any side effects as stimuli," said Charles.

Evon Medics, LLC is a medical devices and neuroscience research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, Opioid Use Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic pain, Treatment Refractory Depression, and other chronic neurological diseases that have remained elusive to treatment. The company Head Office is in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Contact name: Charles Nwaokobia

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 914-888-7678

Website: https://www.evonmedics.com

SOURCE Evon Medics, LLC