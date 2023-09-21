Evon Medics TMS Group Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy for Treatment Refractory Depression Now in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evon Medics TMS Group is pleased to announce an expansion of our mental health services with the introduction of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy as a promising treatment option for patients struggling with depression.

Depression is a serious mental health condition affecting millions of individuals across the globe. While there are various treatment options available, not all patients respond to conventional therapies. This is why Evon Medics TMS Group is proud to offer TMS therapy as an innovative and effective alternative.

TMS is a non-invasive, FDA-approved therapy that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with depression. Clinical studies have shown significant improvement in depression symptoms for many patients who have undergone TMS therapy.

As Evon Medics TMS Group continues to expand their services, the company welcomes referrals from their esteemed colleagues in the psychiatric community. If practitioners have patients who have not responded to traditional depression treatments or may benefit from TMS therapy, Evon Medics TMS Group is here to collaborate with them in providing comprehensive care.

Benefits of Referring Patients to Evon Medics TMS Group:

- Access to cutting-edge TMS therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

- A highly experienced and compassionate team of psychiatrists and neurologists.

- Coordinated care and seamless communication with referring psychiatrists.

- Customized treatment plans using neurological principles tailored to each patient's unique needs.

- Commitment to the highest standards of patient care and safety.

To refer a patient or inquire about the TMS therapy program, please call 410-891-4012 or email [email protected].

Evon Medics TMS Group believes that together, a positive impact can be made on the lives of individuals living with depression. The company thanks the community for trusting in Evon Medics TMS Group as a partner in mental health care.

