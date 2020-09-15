EvoNexus welcomes first cohort of applicants for 5G Use Case and AI Incubator Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoNexus, California's leading nonprofit technology incubator, is welcoming the first cohort of applicants for the 5G incubator program launched in sponsorship with Qualcomm Incorporated, to assist early-stage companies helping to build their 5G use case businesses. Regardless of location, EvoNexus strives to accelerate innovative technology companies with its virtual incubation program, which provides the same long-term residency experience, resources and support.

"5G will drive transformation across industries, fueling a new era of innovation. Qualcomm is developing innovative solutions across the entire 5G value chain and is committed to support the roll out and adoption of 5G," said Brian Modoff, Executive Vice President, Strategy, M&A and Ventures, Qualcomm Inc. "5G is poised to produce trillions in economic value and we want to ensure that the full potential of 5G is met. Through our EvoNexus sponsorship, we will be supporting early-stage ventures developing new use cases that leverage 5G's unique capabilities."

For more information about the program click here. To apply to the 5G Use Case Incubator Program click here. Applications will be accepted for the first cohort until October 16th, 2020. Qualcomm and EvoNexus have collaborated for a long-time, with Qualcomm having invested in several of EvoNexus' portfolio companies and acquiring two of them.

Following our selection process, companies that are:

Uniquely enhanced by 5G

Have a product which will unlock significant value for the 5G ecosystem

Leverages 5G-specific characteristics

5G enabling technologies

will be invited to join our incubator program.

"EvoNexus and Qualcomm have over a decade of experience in accelerating early stage companies building scalable new products for the wireless innovation economy," said Rory Moore, CEO and co-founder of EvoNexus. "5G/AI will have impact across all industries and provide new opportunities for startups around the globe to create new ventures. EvoNexus has a proven process that enables startups to take their plan from early design to a minimum viable product and early customer traction."

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 230 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85%. since the incubator's formation in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre-exit valuation and 28 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit evonexus.org.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

