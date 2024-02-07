Evony & Napoleon Collaboration: A Historical Game and Movie Event

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration between the strategic war game Evony: The King's Return, distributed by Top Games Inc., and the epic film Napoleon, produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures, concluded on February 5th, 2024. The collaboration events consisted of two rounds, that opened on December 1, 2023, and January 26, 2024, respectively. This collaboration was a twice-thrilling historical adventure that took place in the world of cinema and gaming realm.

Collaboration Trailer: https://youtu.be/AIVMb6Fxdk8

Evony & Napoleon Collaboration Event Brings Historical Adventure to Players

Evony and Napoleon shared a common goal: to captivate their audiences with the grandeur and complexity of the Napoleonic era. The collaboration between Evony and Napoleon has appeared to be a win-win, offering players and film enthusiasts an action packed journey. Evony will continue to try to provide more of these interesting collaborations in the future, hoping to bring different wonderful experiences to players.

The Enchanting Fusion of Evony and Napoleon



Napoleon movie assets infused into Evony's gameplay provide an immersive experience

Evony provided an ideal environment for reenacting the heroic deeds of Napoleon and other historical generals. The game offered players a comprehensive insight into generals' remarkable strategies of the Napoleonic era. Besides, Josephine, a central figure in Napoleon's life, was also featured prominently in Evony. Serving as a loyal champion to monarchs, Josephine provided essential support to players during their virtual conquests.

Enrich the gameplay combined with Napoleon's combat career

In line with the Napoleon movie's storyline, Evony took players through collaborating battlefields and plot-driven events within the game, enabling them to relive pivotal historical moments from Napoleon's life. This included the incorporation of anti-French alliances in the game, presenting players with a unique chance to experience competing against these forces.

Collaboration French architectural styles bring visual impact

As part of Evony & Napoleon's collaboration, Evony fully integrated the French architectural styles of the time into the game. Castle architectural appearance and Evony's leisure function "Ideal Land" introduced a historical style that echoed the movie's atmosphere.

Evony: The King's Return & Napoleon Movie

About Evony: The King's Return

Evony: The King's Return, a free-to-play real-time war-strategy game, has amassed over 200M+ players and covered 26+ languages and 150+ regions since its 2016 launch. The game seamlessly combines city development, exploration, recruitment of renowned historical Generals, and epic battlefields. Evony is now accessible on both PC client and mobile platforms.

Evony's Achievements:

Samsung Galaxy Store 2022 Best MMO Award (2022)

NYX Silver Award in the 2022 NYX Game Awards (2022)

Super Bowl ad launch of global marketing campaign (2017)

Exemplary Cinematography Merit Award Super Bowl Commercial "The Battle of Evony - Extended Cut" (The One Show) (2017)

- Extended Cut" (The One Show) (2017) Ranked #2 in Top 10 Music & Sound Award Super Bowl Commercials for "The Battle of Evony" (Shoot Digital) (2017)

About Apple Original Films' Action Epic film Napoleon

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Directed by Ridley Scott. Written by David Scarpa. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam, and Joaquin Phoenix. Executive Producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott, and Michael Pruss. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby.

SOURCE Top Games Inc.