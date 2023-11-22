Evony × Napoleon Collaboration for an Epic Experience

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the realm of conquests and power struggles, the line between genius and madness often hinges on a single win or loss. The real thrill starts when you choose to fight alongside a legendary historical figure. Today, Evony: The King's Return, published by Top Games Inc., begins collaborating with Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures' upcoming action epic, Napoleon.

Evony will join forces with Napoleon movie to create a series of exciting collaboration events. On November 22nd and December 1st, enter the game and start a new journey.
Evony and Napoleon Collaboration
As a war game that seamlessly integrates city development, PvP battles, and casual gameplay, Evony finds a perfect historical counterpart in the movie Napoleon, which is now out in cinemas. With major movie properties like Napoleon and Josephine entering the game, players can anticipate an exhilarating journey in the upcoming Evony × Napoleon collaboration.

Collaboration Trailer: https://youtu.be/j9ZYNk7uaBc

Evony × Napoleon Collaboration Event Time

  • Campaign tease begins: November 22, 2023
  • In-game Materials Launch: December 1, 2023

Evony × Napoleon Collaboration Preview

1. Film Assets Land in Evony's World

General Napoleon's attributes may shift to align with historical depictions in the movie, which will aid your conquests in Evony. In addition, players will also meet Empress Josephine on Napoleon's path to glory, and become friends with Josephine. With the help of Josephine, players will also be stronger.

2. Retracing Napoleon's Campaigns

Throughout his life, Napoleon engaged in countless battles, some of which turned the wheels of history and are indisputable milestones in global development. Evony will feature key campaigns that Napoleon participated in, such as the Siege of Toulon, the Battle of Pyramids, and the Battle of Austerlitz.

3. Capturing the Elegance and Grandeur of the Era

France, during Napoleon's time, had its own unique charm. Respecting the visual styles in the movie, Evony will create events incorporating the French civilization's architectural and cultural elements of that period. Please look forward to the specific content!

Community Events and Rewards

During the Evony × Napoleon collaboration, players can engage in interactive quizzes and giveaways by following Evony's official Twitter and Facebook accounts. Expect announcements on new collaborative content, activities, and timelines.

The Evony × Napoleon collaboration is where the past meets the present. Seize this unparalleled opportunity to relive history in cinemas and experience history in games.

About Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures' Action Epic film Napoleon

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Directed by Ridley Scott. Written by David Scarpa. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix. Executive Producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and Michael Pruss. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby.

