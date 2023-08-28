Evoqua Water Technologies and Leading Players Drive UV Disinfection Equipment Market Expansion to 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market is set to experience robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.61% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Factors such as the eco-friendliness of UV disinfection, increasing government initiatives, and the cost-effectiveness of disinfection processes are driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market. UV disinfection presents a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical methods, as it produces no harmful byproducts or residues. This characteristic makes it a compelling choice for industries and government bodies seeking environmentally responsible solutions for water and air treatment.

Furthermore, the implementation of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals and support for the reusability of UV disinfection devices have opened up opportunities for the market on a global scale. However, challenges related to limited efficacy and the specific effectiveness of UV technology against waterborne microorganisms have limited the broader potential of the global market.

Regional Outlook

The global UV disinfection equipment market encompasses regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The region's active efforts in wastewater treatment, driven by the scarcity of safe drinking water in countries like Vietnam and India, are contributing to the rising demand for UV disinfection systems. Additionally, the adoption of UV technology in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, along with the rise of UV tech startups, is further propelling the UV disinfection equipment market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • UV Disinfection Equipment Emerges as Sustainable Alternative
  • Growing Government Initiatives
  • Cost-Effective Disinfection Technique

Market Challenges

  • Limited Effectiveness of UV Disinfection Equipment
  • UV Technology Effective Against Waterborne Microorganisms

Market Opportunities

  • Implementation of UN Millennium Development Goals
  • Cost-Effective Disinfection Solution Enabling Water Reusability
  • Environmentally Suitable Disinfection System

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the market include:

  • Xylem Inc
  • Halma plc
  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
  • Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty Ltd
  • Germitec
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Calgon Carbon Corporation
  • Osram Licht AG
  • Severn Trent plc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (formerly Siemens Water Technologies LLC) is a leading clean technology company specializing in wastewater treatment systems and solutions. The company's product range encompasses activated carbons, filtration, aeration, biological treatment, and more. Additionally, Evoqua provides services such as commissioning, maintenance, modernization, and more. Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, USA, Evoqua has manufacturing plants across the globe.

