Evoque Partners with Megaport to Bring Direct Multi-Cloud Connectivity to Customers

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's ever-changing IT world, organizations are looking to the cloud to make operations more flexible, cost effective and secure. Enterprises are also creating environments that leverage both cloud, colocation and on-premise solutions to achieve scalability, high levels of redundancy, 24X7 support and disaster recovery.

Responding to this trend, Evoque Data Center Solutions , a global colocation services company, has announced a partnership with Megaport, a global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services, to launch Megaport's Cloud Connectivity service, a solution enabling enterprises to connect to multiple cloud providers on an as-needed basis.

This new connectivity solution will allow seamless, flexible, on-demand and secure connections to a multi-cloud platform in several Evoque data centers, allowing customers to connect to leading global cloud service providers (CSPs). Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or via an open API.

Evoque plans to launch the Megaport cloud services in five initial data centers - Allen, Tx; Mesa, Az.; Ashburn, Va.; Lithia Springs, Ga.; and Redditch (Birmingham), United Kingdom - with additional sites planned.

Multi-cloud allows companies to choose the right cloud solution for each workload, whether it's a mission-critical core application such as enterprise resource planning, or cutting-edge cloud-native analytics apps.

"Enterprises are discovering which applications and workloads perform better in cloud environments and which are better served from a data center," said Tim Caulfield, CEO of Evoque. "As workloads are developed and mature, they are moved between cloud and data centers. By having this multi-cloud capability, we are enabling our customers to easily move workloads in and out of cloud environments to the data center. Customers want access to the cloud, and they want the ability to pay for what they use when they want it."

Caulfield said multi-cloud offers several advantages to data center customers, including reduced infrastructure costs, on-demand (can turn it on and off when required), and access during heavy seasonal workloads.

"Enterprises need to have immediate access to extra compute, storage, or processing during high volume times," he said. "By having scalable immediate access to clouds from within the data center, our customers are able to effectively manage these peaks and valleys."

For Evoque - which recently opened its data centers to all carriers - offering Megaport's Cloud Connectivity services allows the company to expand its global customer footprint and to become a larger player in the market.

"This gives us immediate recognition in the market as an interconnectivity player in this space," Caulfield said. "Megaport levels the playing field for us against our core competitors. This partnership also gives us the immediate expansion of our ecosystems to other providers and other Evoque IDCs. It is a first step to building our carrier neutral model."

About:

Evoque Data Center Solutions™, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a colocation services company that owns and operates 31 data centers across four continents and 11 countries. Evoque Data Center Solutions™ offers clients a secure space in a highly available and redundant environment. The company supports a diversified base of colocation customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. For more information, please visit our website at www.evoquedcs.com.

