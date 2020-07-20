EVOS Esports Warns of Unrelated Initial Exchange Offering on OKEx

OKEx's webpage titled "About ATTN Token (ATTN)-15th Project of OKEx Jumpstart" links to a website, "www.attn.one" (the "ATTN Website") and a telegram channel, "t.me/attnofficial" (the "ATTN Telegram Channel").

THE BOARD WISHES TO CLARIFY THAT NEITHER THE ATTN WEBSITE NOR THE ATTN TELEGRAM CHANNEL ARE OWNED OR OPERATED BY ATTN HOLDINGS OR EVOS ESPORTS.

The ATTN Website not only utilises the intellectual property and proprietary information of ATTN Holdings and EVOS Esports but also links to a "whitepaper" which does the same (the "Whitepaper"). Additionally, the Whitepaper discusses a "ATTN FOUNDATION LIMITED".

THE BOARD WISHES TO CLARIFY THAT THE WHITEPAPER WAS NEITHER ISSUED BY NOR DOES IT BELONG TO ATTN HOLDINGS OR EVOS ESPORTS, AND "ATTN FOUNDATION LIMITED" DOES NOT BELONG TO THE ATTN HOLDINGS GROUP OF COMPANIES.

As at the date hereof, ATTN Holdings and EVOS Esports only operates the following websites and social media channels:

1) Official Website: https://www.evosesports.com

2) YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/evosesports

3) TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@evosesports

4) Twitter: https://twitter.com/evosesports

5) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teamEVOS

6) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamEVOSLOL

7) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVOSROVTH

8) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evos.sgmy

9) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVOSVIP

10) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVOSGoodsss

11) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evosesports

12) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evosesportsvn

13) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evos.sgmy

14) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evosfams

15) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evoscomics

16) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evosthaihttps://www.instagram.com/evosesports

17) LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evosesports

Members of the public, particularly those belonging to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and gaming communities, are hereby advised to exercise caution. ATTN Holdings and EVOS Esports shall not be liable for any actions, proceedings, fines, liabilities, claims, demands, losses, damages, charges, costs and expenses of whatever nature (whether direct, indirect or consequential) arising from the participation or out of schemes in which ATTN Holdings and EVOS Esports have no part.

ATTN Holdings and EVOS Esports intend to take all measures necessary to protect their goodwill, intellectual property and proprietary information.

About EVOS Esports

EVOS Esports is the leading esports organization in Southeast Asia, having won multiple world championship titles, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M1) 2019 and Free Fire World Cup 2019.

EVOS Esports currently manages 160 gaming influencers exclusively and partners with over 200 esports talents, with a total following of over 64 million YouTube subscribers and 62 million Instagram followers, and over 350 million views per month across Southeast Asia.

EVOS Esports was founded in 2017, housing competitive esports teams across six game titles. The 100-over employee company operates in 5 countries and 3 teams from EVOS Esports represented Singapore and Indonesia in the SEA Games 2019.

Additionally, EVOS Esports provides talents with streaming contracts, brand endorsement deals, content programming, creator collaborations, digital rights management, monetisation, offline event opportunities, manage their social media channels and content creation.

Media Contact: Allan Phang, Regional Head of Marketing and PR

Mobile No.: +60123062568 (WhatsApp)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ATTN Holdings Pte. Ltd. & EVOS Esports

