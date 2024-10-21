Evosep Expanding Capabilities with New Headquarters to Support Rising Needs in Pharma and Biotech for Proteomics

DRESDEN, Germany, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosep, a global leader in proteomics solutions, is proud to announce its relocation to new headquarters in Odense. This move will significantly enhance the company's ability to advance the use of proteomics as a vital tool for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Building on recent strategic initiatives, the new facility will serve as a hub for continued innovation, reinforcing Evosep's commitment to improving drug discovery, development, and diagnostics through high-precision proteomics.

The decision to relocate is part of Evosep's strategy to expand capabilities and accelerate its mission to revolutionize proteomics. With the launch of Evosep Biolabs, a center of excellence for high-throughput proteomics specializing in the analysis of plasma proteomics samples, the new headquarters will support the rapidly growing demand for advanced proteomics techniques. These techniques are essential for measuring the complex profiles of modern drug modalities, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, which are increasingly shaping the future of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

To further support the seamless integration of its technologies into pharmaceutical and regulated laboratories, Evosep is releasing Installation Qualification (IQ) and Operational Qualification (OQ) protocols. These IQ/OQ service offerings are designed to ensure that Evosep's proteomics solutions meet the stringent quality and compliance standards required in regulated pharma environments. By providing comprehensive IQ/OQ services including innovative (patent-pending) OQ methodology and fully automated reporting, Evosep enables pharma and Contract Research Organization (CRO) labs to quickly and reliably qualify and integrate its systems, ensuring optimal performance and regulatory alignment. This initiative underscores Evosep's ongoing commitment to empowering pharmaceutical companies with efficient, compliant tools to drive innovation in drug discovery and development.

"Our new headquarters in Odense will allow us to scale up our operations and push the boundaries of what's possible in proteomics," said Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep. "With the increased demand from pharma and biotech for more precise and scalable drug profiling methods, this move enables us to better support the industry with cutting-edge proteomics workflows, ensuring faster, more reliable results."

As part of Evosep's ongoing efforts to extend its reach within the pharmaceutical sector, the company has also strengthened its strategic partnership with SCIEX, a global leader in analytical instrumentation. Evosep and SCIEX have extended their co-marketing agreement, further aligning their efforts to deliver end-to-end solutions that address the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

The synergy between Evosep and SCIEX's technologies and expertise will provide unmatched solutions for drug development pipelines, enabling pharma companies to analyze a wider range of drug modalities more efficiently and at a larger scale. By fostering a strong collaborative ecosystem with key industry players, Evosep aims to solidify its position as a pivotal partner to pharmaceutical R&D.

"This strengthened partnership with SCIEX enables us to deliver more robust, scalable solutions for the pharma and biotech industries, directly addressing their need for high-throughput, high-sensitivity proteomics," added Eric Grumbach, VP of Business Development - Pharma. "As we continue to grow, these partnerships are essential for our mission to make proteomics a powerful tool for the development of life-saving drugs."

With its new headquarters, enhanced talent pool, and expanded strategic partnerships, Evosep is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of transforming proteomics into a widely accessible and reliable tool for drug discovery and development.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than todays' alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com.

The Evosep One is classified as General Laboratory Equipment

