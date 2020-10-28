Evosus to Showcase New Business Software at 2020 International Pool Spa Patio Expo

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosus, a leader in business software development, today announced they will be broadcasting live from their new LOU® Studio for this year's virtual International Pool Spa Patio Expo. With an all-virtual event, Evosus will host their booth from the newly-designed LOU® Studio.

"A lot has happened this year and we are grateful for the opportunity to virtually engage with businesses and introduce them to our new solution, LOU®," Evosus CEO Dan McManus said. "With many homeowners investing in outdoor spaces due to the pandemic, pool and hot tub companies are having their busiest year ever. LOU® empowers these retailers and service companies with cloud-based software that allows them to keep up with customer demand."

Built on 19 years of experience working with clients across North America, LOU® is a cloud ERP software solution that integrates retail / point of sale, field service and multi-site inventory – all within one software program. LOU is the only cloud-based business software spanning retail, service and inventory – specifically built for the pool, hot tub and hearth industries.

For Retailers: LOU provides a fast and efficient checkout process, allowing specialty retailers to handle customers as they arrive in waves.

Evosus will have a virtual booth all three days of the expo, Nov. 11-13, and host meetings where attendees can drop-in and learn about the new technologies the team has developed for the industry, just like a traditional trade booth experience. This virtual booth will be broadcast live from LOU® Studio at Evosus headquarters in Vancouver, Wash. Throughout the virtual event, Evosus will be offering webinar attendees the chance to win a cash prizes.

"Despite the circumstances, we are ready to make this expo a fun and engaging experience," McManus said. "After the expo, we will continue to use LOU® Studio for our weekly webinars and demonstration for our YouTube channel."

About Evosus

Evosus has a reputation for building the best business software for the swimming pool, hot tub and hearth industries in North America. Over the past 19 years, Evosus has worked with 500 of the top retail & service companies in these industries. LOU is their new, cloud business software. For more information, please visit www.evosus.com/lou.

