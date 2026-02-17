Evosus Unveils Major Updates to LOU, Targeting High-Volume Pool Service Companies

New Mobile App and "Deposits on REOs" Feature Mark a Strategic Shift Toward Enterprise-Scale Service Operations.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosus, the leading provider of business management software for the swimming pool and spa industry, today announced the release of critical updates to its cloud platform, LOU. With the launch of a completely redesigned LOU Service Mobile App and a groundbreaking Deposits on Recurring Orders (REOs) feature, Evosus is delivering the infrastructure required for larger, multi-truck service companies to scale efficiently.

While LOU already boasts hundreds of service-specific features, these newest additions address the two biggest pain points for growing service fleets: maintaining field efficiency and managing cash flow at scale.

Scaling Cash Flow: Deposits on Recurring Orders

Launched on February 10th, the new Deposits on REOs feature is a game-changer for high-volume service businesses. Large service companies often struggle with the administrative burden of collecting pre-season funds across hundreds or thousands of accounts.

This new capability allows businesses to seamlessly collect and manage large pre-payments (deposits) for seasonal contracts and automatically draw down against those balances as weekly service stops are completed. This functionality allows service companies to secure operating capital during the off-season while maintaining precise per-visit revenue recognition—a complex accounting requirement that smaller software platforms often fail to handle.

Scaling Operations: The New LOU Service Mobile App

The updated LOU Service Mobile App is engineered for speed and accountability in the field. Designed for companies managing fleets of technicians, the app streamlines the workflow from "dispatch to done." Key capabilities include rapid photo and video documentation, live inventory syncing from the van, and digital door hangers, ensuring that office staff have real-time visibility into field operations without interrupting technicians with phone calls.

A Quote from the CEO

"Large service organizations face unique operational challenges that simple 'gig-economy' style apps just cannot handle," said Dan McManus, President & CEO of Evosus. "When you are managing five hundred or a thousand recurring stops a week, you aren't just cleaning pools—you are managing logistics and complex cash flow. We built the new Mobile App and the Deposits on REOs engine specifically for the business owners who are ready to dominate their local market. We are telling the industry: LOU is ready for the big fleets."

About Evosus

For over 20 years, Evosus has been the premier software partner for the pool and spa industry, serving over 700 clients across North America. LOU, their cloud-based flagship product, integrates service, retail, accounting and inventory management into a single platform.

Media Contact:

To learn more about LOU and these new enterprise features, please contact the Evosus team.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.evosus.com/lou

SOURCE Evosus, Inc.