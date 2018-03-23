Evosys to Acquire North America-based Oracle Cloud Partner, Newbury

At the Oracle HCM World conference, Evosys, a Global Oracle Cloud Premier Partner, announced its intent to acquire Massachusetts-based Newbury Taleo Group, a premier CEI-certified Oracle Gold partner specializing in Oracle Cloud talent acquisition solutions. This strategic move will significantly boost Evosys' North American presence and enable Newbury to immediately offer end-to-end Oracle Cloud HCM and ERP solutions to client organizations. Expected to close the deal within the next 30 days, the merger will establish Evosys as one of the largest Oracle Cloud solutions providers, serving more than 870 customers worldwide.

Newbury Taleo Group will be rebranded 'Newbury Cloud powered by Evosys'. The joint entity will deliver more industry-specific value propositions than any other global partner.

"This acquisition significantly broadens Evosys' North American presence and provides a fantastic opportunity to deepen customer relationships by offering end-to-end, best-in-class Oracle Cloud HCM and ERP solutions to Newbury's customer base," said Umang Nahata, CEO, Evosys. He added, "The deal will help Evosys capitalize on Newbury Taleo Group recognition across small businesses and major markets in North America."

John Weston, CEO, Newbury Taleo Group said, "We have helped hundreds of organizations optimize their use of Oracle talent acquisition solutions to recruit and on board the best talent at the lowest cost possible. In merging with Evosys, we gain the opportunity to build one of the industry's best Oracle Cloud HCM practices."

About Evosys

Evosys is a CEI-certified Oracle Premier Cloud Partner with expertise in Oracle implementations. Recently named Oracle Global Cloud ERP Partner of the Year 2017, Evosys caters to the needs of a global market that demands high quality, cost-effective solutions. The company employs more than 900 professionals dedicated to Oracle Cloud delivery, sales and support, and serves more than 240 customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.evosysglobal.com.

About Newbury Taleo Group

Newbury Taleo Group is a premier, boutique CEI-certified Oracle Gold partner specializing in Talent Acquisition solutions including recruiting, onboarding, learning and social sourcing. Founded in 2014, the company serves more than 630 customers in U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newburyconsulting.com.

