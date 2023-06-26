SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK - the premier enabler of digital business, today announced the acquisition of AVTECH Integrations. With this move, EVOTEK expands its Communications services portfolio. AVTECH Integrations specializes in technology that will simplify EVOTEK's clients' operations and allow them to maximize potential by implementing the right audio and video solutions. With most organizations facing the challenge of limited skilled resources and talent, EVOTEK will be able to support driving Communications initiatives while producing cost-saving results.

EVOTEK Acquires AVTECH Integrations, Strengthening Focus on Communications Services

AVTECH Integrations was co-founded by Steve Lusk and David Lusk, with a deep understanding of how critical video communication is for a digital workspace. Their commitment to implementing the perfect solution that supports the demands of each corporate space will greatly assist EVOTEK in assessing their customers' existing tech and business goals, along with, any current issues. EVOTEK is looking forward to building up its current Communications offerings with this acquisition and allotting even more resources to its clients. With this expansion, simplified, scalable, serviceable, and secure solutions for the digital workspace will be even easier to access with EVOTEK.

"What Steve and his team at AVTECH have built will be a fantastic addition to EVOTEK's already strong service offerings," said EVOTEK's CEO and Founder, Cesar Enciso. "This acquisition is a coming together of relationships and trusted advisory and will be another differentiator for the company, further highlighting that the days of the box-pushing-VARs are over."

With 20+ years' experience in sales innovation, strategic partnership development, and team leadership for mid-size startups to Fortune 50s within telecom and SaaS, UCaaS, PaaS and IPaaS industries, Steve Lusk is a trusted leader and advisor. He has extensive experience with C-level leadership and stakeholders and has driven long-term revenue and customer retention. His expertise in cloud-based communication and Enterprise SaaS services including messaging, hosted voice, hosted contact/call centers, and network and network security will only build upon the recent efforts of the EVOTEK team in Cloud Transformation.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter with EVOTEK and their dedication to their customers," said Lusk. "I am passionate about being an industry disrupter and innovator and I believe that EVOTEK is the perfect partner to help us build something even bigger."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including Platforms, Security, and Networks, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to architecture and engineering, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies".

