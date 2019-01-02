SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of digital business, announced today, veteran sales leader, Jason Myers joined as EVOTEK's first ever Vice President of Sales. In his new post, Myers will lead the sales team through the next phase of growth. He'll be working with the regional leaders to expand coverage and to build high-value programs to support customers.

EVOTEK Announces Jason Myers to join as Vice President of Sales

"The transformation EVOTEK has made from a boutique integrator to the fastest growing, most innovative solutions provider in the country gives me an indescribable feeling of pride. The incredible talent that we have assembled, continues to make massive impact on our customers. Adding senior leadership underscores our commitment to serve," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "I am super-excited that Jason has decided to join us. His leadership style and personality are perfect complements for our fast-paced, rapidly growing organization."

Prior to joining EVOTEK, Myers was the Vice President of Strategic Sales at Fusionstorm, where he grew this segment from $19 million to over $300 million in 7 years. Before Fusionstorm, Jason held various sales leadership roles over a 17-year period at AT&T. Myers also served on partner advisory boards in a senior executive capacity for both Dell and Juniper. Jason holds a Bachelor's of Science from Oakland University, and is married with 3 children residing in Southern California.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK has been focused on delivering world-class services in DevOps, Mobility and Security.

"The digital wave has introduced a constant rate of change that the traditional VAR cannot service with the velocity and predictability needed to survive," said Myers. "EVOTEK has built a model that attracts and retains the most elite talent, which is the key differentiator in serving the evolving client. It's a great time to be joining a company that solely focus' on serving their clients to create their own digital future."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to multi-cloud. With services practices in security, mobility, and DevOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

Follow EVOTEK: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Tawny Malouf

925.949.6679

207001@email4pr.com

SOURCE EVOTEK

Related Links

http://www.evotek.com

