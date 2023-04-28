EVOTEK Announces Strategic Expansion in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs with Recent Hire of Community Outreach Director

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the premier enabler of secure digital business, and The EVOTEK Giving Foundation, a San Diego-based non-profit organization, announced the appointment of J/R Mendoza as the head of community outreach and engagement. As Community Outreach Director, Mendoza will apply business innovation and strategy toward developing programs addressing socioeconomic injustices across the digital sector and our local communities.

"The EVOTEK Giving Foundation's mission is to elevate diverse communities within San Diego that are often overlooked and afford them equal opportunities within tech," said Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder of EVOTEK and the EVOTEK Giving Foundation. "J/R Mendoza's wealth of knowledge, education, and personal experience working as a female minority within the digital market is a game changer. She is a visionary who leads with empathy and knows how to unite disparate groups. I am excited about this new chapter and cannot wait to see the momentum we create with our valued partners and clients."

Mendoza comes to EVOTEK with an extensive and diverse business background in commercializing digital products across many sectors. She started her career in traditional broadcast advertising and transitioned into the digital space in 2008, working for renowned organizations like BBDO, Disney, A+E Networks, Hearst Digital, and more. In 2012, Mendoza launched a consultancy business, providing strategic leadership to solve business challenges across the evolving digital landscape. In 2020, Mendoza graduated from USC with an integrated Master of Science in Business, Technology, and Design. In addition, she is currently an adjunct professor at USC, teaching graduate students the business essentials of launching innovative products/services.

As she looks toward the future, Mendoza believes that while much has begun, there is more significant work to ensure opportunities within technology are for all and not for some. Therefore, in addition to supporting the EVOTEK Giving Foundation, Mendoza will lead efforts with EVOTEK's status as a Minority Business Enterprise to educate internal and external stakeholders on the value of diversity and how to implement effective programs.

"I feel fortunate to merge two core passions into one dynamic role. Although Technology has been a long-standing and fulfilling profession, it has been challenging. The work necessary to support the underrepresented, like me, is critical to ensure the path is less arduous for new generations," said Mendoza. "Witnessing a CEO like Cesar, who embodies strength, humility, and heart, is the type of leadership that drove me to this role. I have found it difficult to advance and gain visibility with other organizations. As a mother of two, I now have the autonomy and platform to foster different outcomes for Latinos, women, and other underrepresented populations we support."

About EVOTEK Giving Foundation

The EVOTEK Giving Foundation comprises two fundamental programs: Women in Technology and Project Gratitude. Women in Technology includes a scholarship program established to increase the influence of women in Technology while ensuring the legacies of those who paved the way for upcoming talent are forever alive. In addition, a new scholarship is created each year to honor a loved one who left a lasting, positive impression within the tech industry. The second program, Project Gratitude, focuses on a mission to support those who sacrificed to defend the United States: veterans, first responders, and their families. It invests in the highest level of programs and resources that serve the diverse needs of our impacted heroes and their families in the center of their communities.

For more information, visit https://evotekgivingfoundation.org/

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including Platforms, Security, and Networks, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to architecture and engineering, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, and 2022. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies."

