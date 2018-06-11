EVOTEK Appoints Matt Stamper as Chief Information Security Officer | Executive Advisor

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that Matt Stamper has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Advisor. In this role, Stamper will guide EVOTEK's clients as they develop and mature their cybersecurity programs to address digital risks.

"Cybersecurity has become a top priority for organizations around the globe," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "With Matt's practical experience as a security leader and his time with Gartner as a Research Director, he has the perfect combination of practice and knowledge to address the most critical security threats our customers face."

Prior to joining EVOTEK, Stamper was a Research Director in Gartner's Security and Risk Management practice where he covered security program design, security incident response, security governance, privacy, breach and attack simulation, and security standards and frameworks; such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and ISO 27001. As part of his role at Gartner, Stamper has met with over a thousand security leaders around the world, advising on their security programs and practices. Prior to Gartner, Stamper was the CISO for U.S. Operations and Vice President of Services at KIO Networks (formerly redIT), an international managed services provider. Prior to KIO Networks, Stamper held a number of executive leadership roles at companies like CFO Strategies, VeriCenter (now Sungard Availability Services), Front Porch, and AT&T.

"We are excited to have Matt join EVOTEK's world class security team," said Macy Dennis, EVOTEK's Chief Security Officer. "Matt's integrity, knowledge, and global focus on cybersecurity will provide our clients the white glove service they need."

Stamper brings a diverse set of domain knowledge to EVOTEK spanning cybersecurity, cloud services, IT service management (ITSM), control design and assessment (Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA-HITECH, 23 NYCRR 500), privacy (GDPR), IT governance, and IT risk management (ITRM). Stamper is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), as well as, ITIL certified.

Stamper is co-author of the CISO Desk Reference Guide (Volumes 1 and 2) and serves on the board of a number of high-profile organizations including: the San Diego chapter of ISACA, the communications sector for the San Diego chapter of InfraGard, the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE), and a member of the San Diego CISO Round Table. Stamper received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at San Diego, where he graduated Cum Laude and with Honors and Distinction in Political Science. His graduate studies included a Master of Arts in Pacific International Affairs and a Master of Science in Telecommunications.

"EVOTEK is uniquely positioned to help clients protect their critical information," said Stamper. "A contemporary and comprehensive security program is paramount to address digital risks in a manner that enables and strengthens business. This is a great time to be joining the EVOTEK team."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to multi-cloud. With services practices in security, mobility, and DevOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list and highlighted CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

