EVOTEK Assessment Readies Public Companies for New SEC Rules on Cybersecurity Risk Management and Incident Disclosure

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing amendments to its rules regarding public companies. These will enhance and standardize disclosures regarding cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incident reporting. They will also build on and increase the reporting requirements in previously published directives from 2011 and 2018.

EVOTEK's SEC Cybersecurity Risk Management Readiness assessment offering can help organizations determine their current programs and operational capabilities and build a proactive roadmap to prepare for and align with these new regulations. The EVOTEK approach can identify critical gaps and accelerate maturing of existing programs to appropriate levels for public disclosure. The assessment and remediation plans will help organizations with efficient decisions, policies, and processes.

"The proposed cybersecurity rule changes will have an outsized impact on small and medium businesses, as security resources and the ability to meet these new requirements may be limited," said Darren Naftzger, Practice Director, Executive Advisory. "EVOTEK can assist in determining your program gaps in relation to the new rules and assist your organization in enhancing their capabilities."

The EVOTEK advisory team has sat in the seat of the customer, dealing firsthand with what their customers are facing– incorporating cybersecurity policies, procedures, and cyber risk management into the business's current report filing of non-public information. This experience gives a more holistic understanding of enterprise's challenges.

