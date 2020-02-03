EVOTEK Expands Operation in Denver; Industry Veteran Dan Wood Joins the Team

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that Dan Wood has joined EVOTEK as an Account Director to continue the build out of the Colorado market. In his new assignment, he will be focused on delivering unique value to customers throughout the region.

"I am excited to have Dan join the team," said Susan Bullwinkle, Regional Vice President at EVOTEK. "Dan's experience solving cybersecurity challenges for Denver's largest customers, will enable EVOTEK to extend our reach."

Dan Wood

Wood was most recently Director of Sales for CyberMDX, a healthcare focused software provider. Prior, he spent 14-years at Accuvant/Optiv, where he built and managed a top performing region.

"I worked with Dan as a client over many years, at multiple companies. He was a consistent positive force, and I always appreciated his sincerity and tenacity to deliver quality and help my company when there was a need," said Matt Shufeldt, CISO | Executive Advisor at EVOTEK. "Since I joined EVOTEK, the company has been consistent on its pursuit of top talent. Dan matches that description to a tee, I am elated to have Dan on the team."

EVOTEK has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since its inception in 2014. In 2017, CRN recognized EVOTEK as the fastest growing solution provider in the United States. EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Data Center and AIOps, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud.

"I have been serving the cybersecurity market for many years," said Wood. "Cybersecurity, as a stand alone practice limits a company's ability to deliver value throughout the application stack. EVOTEK brings solutions in adjacent spaces, that deliver enormous value to our customers. It's a great time to be joining the EVOTEK team."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. With technology offerings from data center to cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and artificial intelligence, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

