DENVER, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that it has appointed Susan Bullwinkle as Regional Vice President, to lead the expansion into the Denver market.

"EVOTEK has opened 8 new markets since inception. This rapid growth has been fueled by delivering high-touch, high-value services to our customers," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "Denver is an exciting market and Susan is exactly the right fit for EVOTEK. She is an incredible talent to lead our latest regional expansion."

EVOTEK Expands to Denver, Appoints Susan Bullwinkle as Regional Vice President

Recently, Bullwinkle served as the Director of Sales at HGST a Western Digital Company. Prior to Western Digital, she spent 12 years at Trace3 where she started and grew the Denver office to over $140 million. Bullwinkle also worked at EMC, Platinum Technology, Business Products, Sextant Group, and Unisys. During her more than 20-years experience, Bullwinkle has been a top individual contributor, a top performing leader and served as a mentor.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK has been focused on delivering world-class services in DevOps, Mobility and Security.

"I am excited to be part of a company that solves today's problems, with an eye on tomorrow's and celebrates the success of its people," said Bullwinkle. "EVOTEK has all that! Customers are increasingly taking advantage of DevOps and multi-cloud, creating new challenges in cybersecurity. I can't wait to bring these advanced offerings from EVOTEK to the Denver market. I believe we will help our clients achieve their goals of being both agile and protected. I am thrilled to be joining such a high achieving leadership team."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to multi-cloud. With services practices in security, mobility, and DevOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

Follow EVOTEK: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:



Tawny Malouf



206999@email4pr.com



925-949-6679

SOURCE EVOTEK

Related Links

http://www.evotek.com

