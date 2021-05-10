SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named six of their employees to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. These six employees include CFO, Mari Rodish, Marketing Manager, Ann Strandberg, Regional Vice President of Arizona, Teresa Annibale, Regional Vice President of Colorado, Susan Bullwinkle, Alliance Director, Stacy Staver, and Director of Professional Services, Andrea Wolff. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

EVOTEK Features Six Employees on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

EVOTEK has continuously pushed the bar in empowering women in the technology space. Recently, they founded the non-profit organization, Women in Technology, where they will both award a scholarship and provide support to women who are interested in joining the industry. In addition, EVOTEK strives to honor the women that have paved the way for upcoming talent. The organization prides itself on its Minority Business Enterprise certification and defining a culture where all employees can feel recognized and appreciated.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"I am proud to see so many of EVOTEK's employees being noticed and honored by CRN," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO of EVOTEK. "We strive to be an organization that empowers our employees to reach their true and desired potential in the technology industry and in life and each of these women play an integral part in our organization's success."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK™ is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018 and 2020. For five consecutive years, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies", holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest growing system integrator in the country. In 2020, EVOTEK was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit www.evotek.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

