EVOTEK Launches Cybersecurity in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chris Forbes joins as CISO | Executive Advisor

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business announced today that it has appointed Chris Forbes as CISO and Executive Advisor, to lead the cybersecurity expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area.

Chris Forbes

"Our cybersecurity practice has been extremely active assisting customers improve their overall security posture," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "Chris has an impressive career building information security programs and cybersecurity capabilities for multiple high-profile entities in financial services. He is the perfect complement to our team."

With 35 years of operational experience in information technology, risk and security, Forbes is joining from his most recent post as the CISO and Chief Privacy Officer at Banc of California. Prior, he served as CISO and Chief Privacy Officer for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, CTO & CISO for DaimlerChrysler Financial Services, Information Security Officer at BNP Paribas, Global Head of Technology Risk for Bank of New York Mellon, Global Head of Systems Development for AXA, Director of Technical Program Management for JPMorgan Chase, and Director of Engineering for Longview Group. Forbes holds a Masters of Business Administration from Walsh College, a Bachelor of Science from Excelsior College, and holds many industry certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CRISC, and PMP.

"We are excited to have Chris join our team of Executive Advisors. With his global experience in IT and security, in both federal and enterprise financial firms, he will provide our customers with the operational experience and executive knowledge to drive success," said Macy Dennis, EVOTEK Chief Security Officer.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK's Cybersecurity Practice is the fastest growing business at EVOTEK, with focuses on security advisory services, security architecture assessments, security program development, incident response, penetration testing, and vulnerability management services. "We see tremendous opportunity to assist our Bay Area clients and am excited to have such a great talent locally," adds Ben Escobar, Area Director at EVOTEK.

"All companies are challenged with defining and maturing their Information Security program and cybersecurity defenses," said Forbes. "The threat landscape continues to escalate the risks to operational availability, customer confidentiality, and data integrity. In addition, global regulatory scrutiny is increasingly raising the bar for company performance."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

Follow EVOTEK: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

EVOTEK Marketing

858-362-5083

[email protected]

SOURCE EVOTEK

Related Links

https://www.evotek.com

