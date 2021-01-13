EVOTEK Launches Next Generation Data Center, Appoints Dell Veteran, James Caswell, to Lead

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that it has created a team focused on the next generation data center and James Caswell will join the team as the Director for High-Performance Computing. Based in San Diego, Caswell has been tapped to build out a practice that focuses on this growing market.

EVOTEK Appoints Dell Veteran, James Caswell

"The compute and modern data center is exploding and expected to approach $60B over the next 5 years," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "I am excited to have James joining the team to expand EVOTEK's capabilities in this market."

Caswell joins EVOTEK via Dell EMC, where he was focused on Data Protection. He was responsible for building a $50M team, by advising customers on modern and resilient strategies to protect and manage workloads across private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Prior to Dell EMC, Caswell was at Forcepoint and served in a variety of technical roles in architecture and IT leadership.

"James' experience and understanding of where the enterprise wants to go makes him perfect to assist EVOTEK customers as they build and deploy a truly hybrid data center," said Jason Myers, Vice President of Sales at EVOTEK.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK's compute, data protection and hyper-converge business has been skyrocketing in demand, as customers work to support employees from home and support pandemic related transformation. Caswell will have a team of engineers that will work with customers to identify ways to optimize and improve the computing experience, while protecting data against traditional downtime (DR) as well as modern threats (ransomware).

"Computing needs are at an all-time high while customers balance their own private computing needs, with applications running in the public cloud," said Caswell. "Disaster recovery, ransomware and a whole new set of opportunities are at the forefront of customer discussions. EVOTEK has been on an impressive hyper-growth trajectory since their 2014 inception. I'm excited to be joining the team to build out this growing business."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most.

EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018 and 2020. In 2016 - 2020, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and was also named the #3 Fastest-Growing Private Company in San Diego in the Large-sized company category by the San Diego Business Journal. The San Diego Union-Tribune named EVOTEK to the Top Workplaces in 2019 and 2020. EVOTEK ranked 1271 on Inc 5000 list, the most prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in 2019 and recognized numerous times in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Fast Growth 150 list, CRN's Tech Elite 250 list, CRN Women of the Channel, and CRN's Triple Crown list, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

