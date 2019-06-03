SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK, America's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized EVOTEK to the 2019 Solution Provider 500 List for the 4th Year in a Row. This annual list ranks the largest North American solution providers by revenue, making this list, the industry standard for recognizing the highest performers. In 2019, EVOTEK ranked at #168 on the list, a climb of 256 spots in 4 years, 60 spots from last year alone.

EVOTEK Named To CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List for the 4th Year In a Row

"We have two main drivers contributing to our massive growth. First, culture. We view each decision made through the lens of our employees and how it may affect them. The second is leadership. Having the vision and courage to build what is needed and execute in the right way, every time," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "EVOTEK achievements are consequences of our focus on culture and leadership. I am super-proud of our team."

EVOTEK has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since its inception in 2014. In 2017, CRN recognized EVOTEK as the fastest growing solution provider in the United States. EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud.

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

"I have been with EVOTEK for the past 18 months and the energy and focus put into the culture of the company is nothing like I have seen anywhere I have worked," said Teresa Annibale, Regional Vice President. "The executive leadership team is completely focused on customer experience and keeping our employees excited. It's a great time to be at EVOTEK."

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and artificial intelligence, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized as #168 on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing solution provider in the country.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

EVOTEK Contact:

Tawny Malouf

858-362-5083

215762@email4pr.com

SOURCE EVOTEK