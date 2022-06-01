EVOTEK Named to CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List for the 7th Year in a Row

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK, America's premier enabler of digital business, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized EVOTEK to the 2022 Solution Provider 500 List for the 7th Year in a Row. CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with. In 2022, EVOTEK ranked at #78 on the list, a climb of 346 spots in 7 years, and 19 spots from last year.

EVOTEK makes the SP500 list 7 years in a row

"We have continued to expand our business based on the differentiation of how we serve our customers," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "With a focus on adjacencies, from data center to cloud, from cybersecurity to network, we are working to breakdown the silos in the solutions we provide."

EVOTEK has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since its inception in 2014. EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Digital Platform Solutions, Networking, Data Center, Cybersecurity and Communication Platforms, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

"EVOTEK has made a notable impact the industry," said Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder. "It is an honor to have been recognized on this list for every year that EVOTEK has been in business, and I can't wait to see where we go in the future."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering, and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018 and 2020. For six consecutive years, from 2016-2021, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies", holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest-growing system integrator in the country.

Follow EVOTEK: LINKEDIN, FACEBOOK, and TWITTER

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mike Mayo

(858) 362-5083

[email protected]

SOURCE EVOTEK