EVOTEK Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018.

As part of a prominent Inc.com feature, in the June 2018 issue, EVOTEK will be recognized with this award as a result of a comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces. Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies raise the bar in hiring and retaining top talent based on the benefits offered and the culture maintained.

"We set out to build a culture optimal for experimentation," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "Our company gives employees the platform to explore new ways to serve our customers."

EVOTEK was purpose-built to address a changing technology landscape. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to assist customers with the secure movement of applications from the data center to a more contemporary multi-cloud. Focusing on the business benefit of digital transformation with the underlying next-generation technologies.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves," says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to multi-cloud. With services practices in security, mobility, and DevOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. In both 2016 and 2017, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list and highlighted CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

