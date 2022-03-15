SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, has been named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs. This is EVOTEK's second year in a row, making the list.

EVOTEK Named to the Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"I continue to be amazed by each and every one of our employees that makes EVOTEK what it is today. I am so thankful for the dedication to their work and for treating our customers like family," said CEO and Founder of EVOTEK, Cesar Enciso. "EVOTEK was created with the idea that an organization can be built for high-performance and a healthy lifestyle simultaneously. This recognition keeps the fire burning on that mission."

As the company scales into a multi-hundred-million-dollar business, it becomes increasingly difficult to sustain high double-digit growth. Along with sustained growth, EVOTEK continues to be recognized for culture, such as, San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2016- 2021 as well as, Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in 2018 among other recognitions. Core to the growth of the company has been a focus on advisory services on next-generation technologies, efficient platforms, and cybersecurity. "EVOTEK has assembled an amazing array of leadership talent, seasoned advisors, and most importantly, those that have "been in the chair" of our clients as leaders, architects, and engineers. This powerful combination helps our clients work through the most difficult challenges," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK.

As the company passes its' 7th year together, it has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since inception. The company was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to safely thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Data Center, and Artificial Intelligence, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting March 15, 2022.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering, and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018 and 2020. For five consecutive years, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies", holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest-growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

