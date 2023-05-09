EVOTEK Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

EVOTEK named among best workplaces with against thousands of companies who applied to Inc. to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

EVOTEK honored on Inc. Best Workplaces list for 2023

EVOTEK is the fastest-growing, privately owned security provider in the nation. They align critical business initiatives with emerging technologies, blending the latest security, networking, and digital platform advancements with legacy infrastructure, both on-premises and in the cloud. They attribute their success to the success they bring their customers. EVOTEK works closely with them to assess, build, and execute their roadmap through Advisory Services, Technology Solutions, and Strategic Sourcing to guarantee they receive the maximum value for every dollar spent. These three pillars allow EVOTEK to produce measurable results and predictable outcomes, ensuring their customers are secure and continuously evolving in the digital era.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"I love seeing our company move the needle in our industry and receive such amazing recognition out of so many other remarkable companies," said Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder of EVOTEK. "I feel so honored to be working with the best of the best every day, and really appreciate what we are building together."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including Platforms, Security, and Networks, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to architecture and engineering, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, 2022, and now 2023. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies". For more information, visit www.evotek.com.

