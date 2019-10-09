SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK, the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized EVOTEK as a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner, outshining their peers.

EVOTEK Receives Prestigious CRN Triple Crown Award for the Second Year in a Row

The CRN Triple Crown Award, now in its 6th year, is one of the most prestigious recognitions, as it requires a company to be recognized on the 3 most exclusive CRN recognition lists: Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250. It is an astounding accomplishment for EVOTEK to earn a spot on any of these lists, let alone all three; and for 2 years in a row.

"EVOTEK turns 5 in October and to achieve what we have in such a short period of time makes me so proud," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO of EVOTEK. "I wanted to build a company that truly cares about its partners, customers and employees; and we have done just that. This is a huge honor for our entire team."

"Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they're among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel."

EVOTEK, has been on a hyper-growth trajectory since inception. The company was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovated ways to safely thrive in a digital world. With practice areas in Platform Engineering, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Data Center and Artificial Intelligence, EVOTEK is connecting the data center to the next generation, secure multi-cloud.

"Customers are looking for progressive partnerships with the ability to execute on next-generation technologies," said Ben Escobar, Area Director with EVOTEK. "I am grateful to have joined a company that has built a unique value proposition that our customers care about."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK was founded to pursue a disruptive new vision: to provide technology leadership on innovative ways to safely thrive in a digital world. With technology offerings from data center to cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and artificial intelligence, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017, as the fastest growing system integrator in the country.

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable and secure your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

Follow EVOTEK: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company®

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com





©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Media contact:

Tawny Malouf

225889@email4pr.com

(858) 362-5083

SOURCE EVOTEK

Related Links

http://www.EVOTEK.com

