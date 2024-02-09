EVOTEK Taps Matt Shufeldt as New Chief Solutions Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that Matt Shufeldt, has been promoted to Chief Solutions Officer. In his new role, Matt will continue to lead the strategic services team with an extended scope of focusing on the creation and optimization of EVOTEK's solutions for customers across services, products, and partnerships. 

"EVOTEK has been a career destination for some of the country's top IT talent, and Matt Shufeldt is no exception," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO, EVOTEK. "Since joining EVOTEK 5 years ago, Matt has been a proven leader in developing and evaluating our capabilities for our customers, while remaining a trusted advisor to CIOs and CISOs across the ecosystem. I can't wait to see what he does in this next phase of leadership."

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape helping businesses find innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself as a market leader, earning many awards for culture, innovation, and growth. In addition to his multiple roles in leadership at EVOTEK, Matt's 30+ years of experience across multiple industries within IT and cybersecurity includes holding positions across VP roles in IT and product ownership, and CISO roles, providing him with the right mix of senior leadership experience across business management, technology, and risk management. His ability to build and scale teams across the business is a critical part of his new leadership role as EVOTEK enters its next phase of growth.

"Matt and the EVOTEK team have built a support and delivery model that embraces customer strategy, and shareholder value while anchoring to exceeding their customer expectations," said Fred Argir, Chairman and CEO of The Argir Group. "As delivery agents, Matt has built a team of seasoned and skilled professionals that enable customer success. In an ever-changing technical environment, I appreciate the time Matt has taken to educate, deliver, and manage several areas of my business. It is wonderful to have a partner, team, and company like EVOTEK that I can trust!"

"I'm incredibly excited about taking on this new role at EVOTEK, particularly in the incredible stage of growth we're seeing at the company," said Matt Shufeldt, Chief Solutions Officer, EVOTEK. "The growth that we're experiencing across the company has not only allowed our customers to have access to world-class capabilities and support, but has also presented new opportunities to evolve myself as an IT professional and work with some of the greatest minds in technology. It's an incredible time to be a part of this company and I'm looking forward to leading at the highest level through this phase of growth."

