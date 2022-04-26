EVOTEK to Accelerate Growth, Hires Industry Veteran Jeremy Fitzpatrick to Lead Southern California

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that seasoned executive, Jeremy Fitzpatrick has joined the company as Area Vice President for Southern California. Located in San Diego, Fitzpatrick will be leading the continued expansion of the home team.

"We are passionate about extraordinary leadership," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK. "Jeremy will make an enormous impact on the EVOTEK community."

Jeremy Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick brings over 21 years of technology experience to EVOTEK. Most recently, as Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing at NFINIT, Fitzpatrick was responsible for guiding the company's go to market strategy, including sales execution, sales operations, marketing, and product development. Through his tenure, he led the transformation of a colocation business into a technology services provider, growing annual revenue of cloud and managed services from 4% to 47% of total revenue.

"Jeremy has demonstrated his ability to enact widespread and meaningful change wherever he goes," said Jason Myers, Vice President of Sales at EVOTEK. "He is an energizing addition to the Southern California team."

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape helping businesses find innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself as a market leader, earning many awards for culture, innovation, and growth. During the pandemic, the company experienced over 50% YOY growth based on its ability to support customers with their work from home initiatives, secure access to applications, and overall cybersecurity program posture. With Fitzpatrick's appointment, EVOTEK will continue expanding its position in the market and elevate its brand.

"For years, I have heard about the high-impact services EVOTEK provides its customers. With the continued accelerated growth the company has experienced, it is an exciting time to be joining the leadership team." said Fitzpatrick.

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering, and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018 and 2020. For five consecutive years, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies", holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest-growing system integrator in the country.

