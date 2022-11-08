SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that seasoned executive, Daniel Danielli, has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development. Located in Denver, Danielli will be leading EVOTEK's channel and business development efforts.

"EVOTEK is getting back to our roots and focusing on our industry partnerships is a big part of that," said Cesar Enciso, CEO, and Founder of EVOTEK. "Dan will make a huge impact in building out these relationships and creating something special in our organization."

EVOTEK to Double Down on Relationships, Hires Industry Veteran Daniel Danielli to Lead Business Development

Danielli is an entrepreneur at heart, working across several family businesses from a young age and holding a variety of roles. He later transitioned into working with different startups and business consulting, which led him to his most recent role as the Director, Partner Sales at Arrow Electronics. Danielli has built a strong track record of performance in challenging business circumstances and holds a reputation for being innovative, a builder of lasting relationships, and a changemaker, working with all stakeholders to extract the most value.

"I have been fortunate to work with Dan over the past few years in the partner space and have first-hand insight into his vision, drive, and ability to execute strategy," said Mari Rodish, CFO at EVOTEK. "I look forward to having him on the EVOTEK team and seeing the impact he will make with our clients and partners."

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape helping businesses find innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself as a market leader, earning many awards for culture, innovation, and growth. During the pandemic, the company experienced over 50% YOY growth based on its ability to support customers with their work-from-home initiatives, secure access to applications, and overall cybersecurity program posture. With Danielli's appointment, EVOTEK will continue expanding its market reach and elevate its service level. He will bring in a fresh set of eyes from a different segment of the channel and place his flair and flavor on further business development and growth initiatives.

"EVOTEK was one of the first companies I engaged with after joining Arrow, and I held a lot of respect for the growth and disruption they created in the marketplace," said Danielli. "When Cesar reached out to me, asking me to come on board to contribute to the future and growth of the business, it was an easy yes."

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including data center, network, security, cloud, and communications, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to technical solutions, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, and 2022. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies".

