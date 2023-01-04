EVOTEK to Support the Ever-Evolving Discussion on the Cloud, Hires Business Leader Albert Diaz to Spearhead Cloud Transformation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that seasoned executive, Al Diaz, has joined the company as Vice President, Cloud Transformation. Diaz will be leading EVOTEK's strategy in navigating the cloud-solution landscape.

"Cloud migration is not slowing down or stopping any time soon," said Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder of EVOTEK. "EVOTEK is looking to be at the forefront of these migrations and discussions with our customers and Al will be pivotal in leading the charge."

Al Diaz

Diaz is a veteran business executive who is driven to understand, build, and transform global organizations and businesses. He has most recently led the Azure Infrastructure Solutions Organization at Microsoft and for more than 15 years, held executive and senior leadership positions at Symantec and Intel. He has earned a reputation as a strategic leader, transforming fractured or non-existing teams into high-performing organizations and industry-leading businesses that repeatedly surpass revenue, profit, and growth expectations.

"Our customers all have unique uses for technology," said Ned Engelke, VP, Solutions Engineering at EVOTEK, "and we design solutions that afford them the right mix of functionality, security, and economic compositions that let them achieve their goals. We are looking forward to working with Al to continue being at the forefront of innovation with our customers to get the best possible outcomes."

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose-built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape helping businesses find innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself as a market leader, earning many awards for culture, innovation, and growth. During the pandemic, the company experienced over 50% YOY growth based on its ability to support customers with their work-from-home initiatives, secure access to applications, and overall cybersecurity program posture.

"From engaging with EVOTEK over the years, I know that the company was built with a focus on customers, their people and culture and I am excited to be part of this team and journey," said Diaz. "The long stable relationship that EVOTEK built with their customers is based on trust, supporting them in doing the right thing to best meet their business needs. The world is accelerating the adoption of cloud solutions and our customers are under pressure to modernize their environments to meet budget constraints and performance needs. I believe EVOTEK is uniquely positioned to support our customers in navigating the opportunity of the cloud and I am looking forward to helping accelerate this transformation."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of secure digital business focused on innovation. With an integrated set of technical domains, including data center, network, security, cloud, and communications, EVOTEK provides a cohesive approach to digital initiatives while driving business impact. In addition to technical solutions, EVOTEK offers advisory services and strategic sourcing to help bridge the gap between IT and business, reducing functional silos and facilitating alignment. EVOTEK was named Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018, 2020, and 2022. In addition, for seven consecutive years, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies".

To learn more about how EVOTEK can enable your digital business, visit http://www.EVOTEK.com/.

Follow EVOTEK: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Mike Mayo

(858) 362-5083

[email protected]

SOURCE EVOTEK