EVOTEK's Primary Focus Remains on its Customers, Hires Industry Veteran Dean Trossen to Support Mission

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today that seasoned executive, Dean Trossen, has joined the company as Area Vice President of their Enterprise POD sales structure. Trossen will be supporting Southern and Northern California, as well as Arizona.

"Dean was the first technology sales leader I worked for in 2000 when he hired me at Cisco," said Cesar Enciso, CEO and Founder of EVOTEK. "He is also the reason that I made the move to San Diego, CA, which was the best decision I have ever made. I learned so much from Dean during my time at Cisco, but even more so afterward, as he has always been there for me, and I am thrilled to be working together again."

Trossen is a veteran business executive with 30+ years of sales experience. He began his career at IBM in new account sales, knocking on doors, and later moved into a leadership role, where he has remained since. He also spent several years in start-up companies, where he wore many different hats, was allotted more creativity and responsibility, and focused heavily on driving revenue and new logos. He has been known for building and organizing teams to put the best foot forward for his company.

"We are excited to have Dean Trossen, who brings 20+ years of technology leadership," said Jason Myers, VP of Sales at EVOTEK. "Dean will play a major role in creating the next phase of growth for EVOTEK with his creativity and passion for helping clients succeed."

EVOTEK has become a go-to for companies looking to align critical business initiatives with emerging technologies, blending the latest security, networking, and digital platform advancements with legacy infrastructure, both on-premises and in the cloud. Through these initiatives, EVOTEK helps large enterprises focus on producing measurable results and predictable outcomes, ensuring they are secure and continuously evolving in the digital era. Dean will be instrumental in bringing these offerings to new and existing customers.

"At the end of the day, everything comes down to ensuring we are capturing all aspects of what EVOTEK has to offer for our customers," said Trossen. "EVOTEK differentiates itself in so many ways from its ability to develop strong relationships instead of just transactions with their customers. The team they have built around their strategic sourcing, cloud transformation, executive advisory, and cybersecurity services is second to none. It is also worth noting the company's community involvement in bringing more women and veterans into the industry and what EVOTEK Labs provides with their innovative insights to changemaker startups and how new technologies can impact our customers. I'm excited for the opportunity to help our customers align their business goals with the right technologies, in order to maximize their return and customer satisfaction."

