Evotix Achieves Cumulative Growth of More Than 40 Percent for Eighth Straight Year

CHICAGO and LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTIX , a world leader in environmental, health, safety and well-being software (EHS), has announced another record-breaking year in both sales and growth. For the fiscal year, which ended 31 March 2022, recurring revenue grew 41 percent and the company added 111 new customers.

This is the eighth year that Evotix has continued its cumulative growth rate of more than 40 percent, and the business now has offices across three continents, North America, Europe and Australia with more than 140 employees. In the last two years, the company has experienced its fastest ever growth and brought on major customers including GlaxoSmithKline, New Balance, Citrix, and Tata Steel. The strong relationship with customers has allowed Evotix to maintain its best-in-class customer retention rate.

Part of Evotix's strong momentum this year can also be attributed to the rollout of a new corporate name and brand. Formerly known as SHE Software, Evotix rebranded in November 2021 to further strengthen its position as one of the leading providers of EHS software and marks one of the most important steps in the company's evolution.

To support its exceptional growth, Evotix has also created a raft of new jobs in the past year, boasting a 30% growth in headcount. Additionally, the company promoted 35 employees due to exceptional performance and results. Evotix expects to continue its recruitment drive into the next fiscal year to support its ambitious growth plans.

"We believe strongly in our product and our people. The fact that we are achieving ambitious targets, attracting talented new colleagues, and expanding internationally in challenging economic times shows the work that we put in and the scale of our ambition," said Matthew Elson, CEO of Evotix. "Our robust performance substantiates our strong belief that every person has a right to work in a safe and fulfilling environment. We will continue on our mission to help organizations improve safety with our innovative technology that puts people at the heart of effective operations."

Evotix develops technologies that transform the management of the world's most critical environment, health, safety, and well-being (EHS) challenges, providing a comprehensive solution covering all aspects of health and safety management. As it stands, Evotix has issued 185,000 user licenses of its leading health and safety software solution, keeping over 3,000,000 employees at more than 430 global companies safe.

For many organizations, changing the way they handle health and safety can be daunting because they don't want to uproot established practices even if they are based on out-of-date processes and technologies.

Evotix has the in-depth expertise in the adoption of the very latest technologies, especially those that improve and simplify user experience. This enables organizations to deliver the changes to systems, process and culture that they – and their employees – need to make EHS simpler and safer.

About Evotix:

Based in London and Chicago, Evotix's technologies are transforming the management of the world's most critical EHS challenges, giving clients the confidence to develop their processes and make critical changes within the workplace. To learn more, please visit: https://www.evotix.com/ .

