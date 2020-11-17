Evox Therapeutics announces launch of strategic collaboration with the University of Oxford

OXFORD, England, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the launch of a collaboration focused on rare diseases with the University of Oxford's Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre embedded within the Department of Paediatrics. The collaboration will run over three years and will capitalise on the world-class exosome research environment in Oxford, leveraging exosome therapeutics expertise and resources from both Evox and the University to drive innovation within rare disease drug development.

The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre – an affiliation between the University of Oxford and Harrington Discovery Institute – is a global leader in cutting-edge rare disease translational research. Through this collaboration, the parties will stimulate and support innovative approaches to identify and develop exosome therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The collaboration also acts as a platform for the acceleration of translational exosome therapeutics research projects and seeks to build a strong cohort of scientists with in-depth knowledge of the exosome drug discovery process from both the academic and industrial perspective.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We are very pleased to be collaborating with a world-class institute like the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre on exosomes and their application to the treatment of life-threatening rare diseases. In bringing together our expertise, we can maximise the potential of our exciting technology to bring more options to patients struggling with rare diseases."

Professor Georg Holländer, Department Head of Paediatrics:

"Exosome therapeutics have the potential to significantly alter the landscape of rare disease treatment for the better. We are delighted to have entered into this collaboration with Evox, a leader in the field, to explore this area. We will look to leverage our joint resources and scientific expertise to identify exciting new treatment options."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX™ technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

About Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre

Established in 2019, the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre is a multi-year affiliation between the University of Oxford and Harrington Discovery Institute through its UK charity, Fund for Cures UK, Ltd., an independent registered charity of University Hospitals Health System of Cleveland, Ohio, USA. Harrington Discovery Institute is globally recognized for its expertise in translating scientific discoveries into therapeutic candidates. The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre combines the capabilities, resources and expertise of both institutions to improve treatment options globally for patients with rare diseases.

