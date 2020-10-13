Evox Therapeutics appoints Dr David Lowe as Vice President of Research

OXFORD, England, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr David Lowe as Vice President (VP) of Research. David will be overseeing the 40-person Research group with a view to advancing Evox's pipeline as well as continuing the development of the Company's proprietary exosome platform.

David has over 20 years of biotech and large pharma R&D experience in advancing protein and antibody-based therapeutics as well as exploring novel therapeutic modalities such as gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics and exosomes. Prior to his joining Evox, David spent over 12 years at AstraZeneca, most recently as Senior Director of Biologics Engineering with accountability for the isolation and optimisation of antibodies, proteins, and peptides for therapeutic development. In this role he and his 30-person team delivered lead molecules for all the Respiratory, Inflammatory, and Autoimmunity antibody projects at AstraZeneca, delivering over 40 pre-clinical candidates. David was also Global Head of In Vivo Expressed Biologics at AstraZeneca, which is focused on exploring and advancing new technologies such as AAV, DNA, mRNA and exosome delivery of biologics.

Prior to AstraZeneca, David spent nearly 10 years at Cambridge Antibody Technology, leading antibody engineering and project teams to develop novel antibody-based drugs. David was also a Principal Investigator on a $17m grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to establish rapid antibody platforms for use in emerging pandemics, has over 40 scientific publications, and is an inventor on numerous patents. David earned his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"The appointment of David represents another important hire for Evox Therapeutics as we expand the scope of our research activities and translate those advances into impactful drugs for patients. As we scale the Company, adding a leader with such extensive management and research credentials further consolidates our growing team."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr David Lowe said:

"I am excited to get started in my new role as VP of Research. Evox's DeliverExTM is a truly exciting platform and I look forward to leveraging my expertise, and working with the team, to help deliver novel exosome therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEXTM technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

